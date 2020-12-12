JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 366,625 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.72% of Service Properties Trust worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 504,004 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of Service Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVC. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.00 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Research analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

