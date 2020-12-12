JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 95,564 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $9,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 345,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 3,993 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $202,085.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,078. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NUS opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

