JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $179,301,000 after buying an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,384,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $131,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,849 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,714 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 444.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,402,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $60,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $23.85 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 596.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $68,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,161. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

