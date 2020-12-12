JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,345 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.33% of Tivity Health worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 154.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Tivity Health by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tivity Health by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $18.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $254.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a positive return on equity of 36.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

