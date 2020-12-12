JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 78,116 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,116 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.41% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 224.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 265,629 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,628,000 after buying an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

