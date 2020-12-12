JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 550,425 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 550,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $1,091,000. Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,279,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, Director Laurie A. Hawkes bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00. Also, SVP Kristen Duckles bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

