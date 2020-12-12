JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.92 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

