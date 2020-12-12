JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.46% of Powell Industries worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Powell Industries by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Powell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $327.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.33. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.66%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

