JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 98,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.59% of Fluidigm worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM opened at $6.30 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $466.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 37.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. Research analysts expect that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

In other Fluidigm news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,093.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

