JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 144,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NCR were worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NCR. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA increased its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 43,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NCR by 46.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 67,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on NCR from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NYSE:NCR opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

