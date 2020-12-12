JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.76% of Green Plains worth $9,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after buying an additional 443,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Truist initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPRE stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.09. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $73,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 544,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,438.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

