JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.08 Million Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTLR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

