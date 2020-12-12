JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $10.33 Million Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,527 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Providence Service were worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRSC. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,246,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,299,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 383,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,335 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 1,044.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 45,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,382.44 and a beta of 0.84. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $147.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.03.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

