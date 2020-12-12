JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $98,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $168,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

