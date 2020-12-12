JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.25 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Summer Street started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $118,139.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,611 shares of company stock worth $5,944,427 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $56.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.