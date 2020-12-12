JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.92% of Stewart Information Services worth $9,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,249,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,865,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,031,000 after buying an additional 451,773 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $15,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,084,000 after buying an additional 280,981 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $10,444,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $49.48.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $595.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens raised shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.