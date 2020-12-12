JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.69% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGMO. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SGMO opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue was up 163.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

