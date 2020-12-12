JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The E.W. Scripps by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,452 shares of company stock valued at $630,476. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

