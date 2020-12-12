JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 52,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of OceanFirst Financial worth $10,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,531,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after purchasing an additional 147,515 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 124,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 95,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OCFC stock opened at $17.54 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCFC. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

