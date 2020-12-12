JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 37,621 Shares of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,621 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at $138,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 40.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

SUNS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

