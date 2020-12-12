JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 27,041 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.66% of PBF Logistics worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 838,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 20.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 487,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 122.28% and a net margin of 36.88%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 54,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $428,051.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,738 shares of company stock valued at $603,441. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

