JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,109 Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 63.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. BidaskClub downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.42.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $118.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $796.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

