JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 43,757 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

