JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,546 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Integer were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Integer by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.12 per share, with a total value of $290,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lowered Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

