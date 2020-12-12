JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 636,453 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636,453 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.13% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,441,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $42.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

