JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 74,018 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.61% of Veeco Instruments worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 412.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 178,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3,160.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 956,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 927,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 696.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 209,652 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $865.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

