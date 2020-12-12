JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 76,067 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.31% of Cohu worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 17.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Cohu by 10.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 6.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.