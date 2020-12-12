JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 822 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $174.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.36 and its 200 day moving average is $155.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

