JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.62% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNOB. ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

