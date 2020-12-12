JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.07% of Watford worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Watford during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Watford by 25.5% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Watford by 33.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watford by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Watford by 78.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Watford presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRE opened at $34.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

