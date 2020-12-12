JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

