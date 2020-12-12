K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,293 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of K12 worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in K12 during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of K12 by 139.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 82,947 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in K12 in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 209,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRN opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. K12 Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $943.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.56 million. K12 had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of K12 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

