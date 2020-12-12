Lorna Nagler Sells 5,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ULTA opened at $265.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.23 and its 200-day moving average is $228.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

