LPL Financial LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 140,043 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 443,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

DCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.93.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

