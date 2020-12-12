LPL Financial LLC Has $495,000 Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.15% of City Office REIT worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIO. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIO stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.82 million, a PE ratio of -972.00 and a beta of 1.48. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

