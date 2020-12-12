LPL Financial LLC Takes $491,000 Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10,295.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after buying an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 48.3% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 217,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after buying an additional 70,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 101.6% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 139,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after buying an additional 70,132 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $1,024,461.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,735 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,400 in the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

