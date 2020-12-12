Melissa Barra Sells 4,218 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $341,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Melissa Barra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of Sleep Number stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00.

Shares of SNBR opened at $82.31 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 288,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 264,651 shares in the last quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,760,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

