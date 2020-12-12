Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tarsadia Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 144.6% in the third quarter. Tarsadia Capital LLC now owns 180,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,864,000 after acquiring an additional 106,420 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,559,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 214,141 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 125,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,773 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.43 and a 200-day moving average of $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.