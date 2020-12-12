Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,559,995 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 214,141 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $328,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

