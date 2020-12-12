Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Pacific Sun Financial Corp

Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

MSFT stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

