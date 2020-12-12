Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,206 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.09.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

