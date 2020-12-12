Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,168,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 40.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,442,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 49.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,267 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Microsoft by 13.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,327,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,223,860,000 after buying an additional 1,792,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

