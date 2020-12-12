Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,693 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.09.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.