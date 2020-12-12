Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,168,559.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $728,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.08 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

