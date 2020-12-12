Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Monro by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.00 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

