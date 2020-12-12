National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of National Research worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in National Research by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in National Research by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Research by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Research by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NRC opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.80. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%.

In other news, President Steven D. Jackson sold 5,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $292,297.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,654.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

