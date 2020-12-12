Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,609 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $213.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.51. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

