Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,368,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,407 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 22.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 15.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 58,647 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical in the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Natus Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NTUS stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $704.12 million, a PE ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.64. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

