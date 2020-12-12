New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

