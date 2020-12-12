NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Stock Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,717 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 168,616 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 63.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.16. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

